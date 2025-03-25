Sensata Unveils SIM200 for Advanced Safety in High Voltage Systems

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST has launched its new SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD), engineered to elevate safety standards in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The SIM200 is designed for continuous, active monitoring of unearthed (Isolated Terra) DC systems, including EVs, charging stations and other applications operating above 60 VDC.

Electrical isolation is maintained through the use of non-conductive materials like cable insulation, plastic casings on components and sufficient spacing to prevent unintended current flow in high-voltage systems. Despite these protective measures, insulation breakdowns can occur, potentially allowing current to flow into unintended paths, creating a serious risk of electric shock. To detect such faults and ensure system safety, IMDs play a critical role by continuously checking the integrity of the insulation.

The company will showcase the SIM200 and other advanced insulation monitoring solutions at the ACT Expo, booth 6811, from April 28 to 30.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Quote

What Does Sensata’s SIM200 Offer?

Sensata’s SIM200 IMD leverages a patented signal injection technique and advanced processing capabilities to deliver uninterrupted, real-time monitoring, even during power-down states or when voltage levels fluctuate significantly. A key advantage of the SIM200 is its ability to monitor total stored system capacitance, an essential feature for ensuring safety in upcoming high-powered megawatt charging setups and aligning with future insulation monitoring standards.

The device builds on technology acquired through Sensata’s 2021 purchase of Sendyne Corp. It operates by injecting small voltage signals through isolation resistors into both the positive and negative high-voltage rails in a time-alternating manner. These pulses are then measured against system voltage to detect potential insulation issues and activate a shutdown mechanism if necessary, ensuring reliable system protection.

The SIM200 supports a wide range of applications, with modules available for systems operating from 60 V up to 1500 V. It is UL 2231-2 recognized and tested to meet IEC 61557-8 standards. The communication interface of the SIM200 has been shaped in collaboration with major OEMs. It features dual fault outputs, comprehensive self-diagnostic capabilities and a modular CAN 2.0B interface to deliver detailed system data and diagnostics.

Sensata is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to EVs as it aims to be a leading provider of mission-critical sensor-rich hardware and software solutions. Sensata has a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems. ST’s Sensing Solutions business has a strong product portfolio and greater scale to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. The company is likely to benefit from the rising demand for electromechanical braking for EVs.

However, ongoing destocking and a weak housing construction market are affecting the Industrial end market. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates and high debt burden also remain a headwind. For 2025, Sensata expects the business to stay organically flat year over year with approximately $3.6 billion in revenues (about $300 million of 2024 revenues not repeating in 2025). This figure includes revenue losses from the sale of Insights, underperforming products and the impact of unfavorable forex fluctuations.

ST’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 20.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Instruments – Control industry's decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT. U, IRDM and GILT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have lost 14.8% in the past year.

Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.22%. In the last reported quarter, IRDM delivered an earnings surprise of 93.75%. Its shares have advanced 10.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, GILT delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%. Its shares have jumped 29.1% in the past six months.

