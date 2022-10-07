Sensata Technologies (ST) Unveils Brake Pedal Force Sensor

Sensata Technologies Holding ST has introduced its brake pedal force sensor for electromechanical brakes, which improves braking by effectively capturing a driver’s braking intent.

Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are continuously investing in cutting-edge technology that enables hybrid and electric vehicles to be more efficient, cost-effective, robust and safe. Sensata’s latest product launch aims to fulfill the above-mentioned requirements of these manufacturers.

The future development of braking is supported by Sensata's micro strain gauge Brake Pedal Force sensor. By using this sensor, a vehicle's stopping distance can be decreased in comparison to other technologies in use at present.

The new brake pedal force sensor can operate at temperatures up to 140°C and endure forces up to 600N, added Sensata. It also complies with functional safety standards up to ASIL C.

Also, it helps to identify a mechanical failure of the system due to pedal issues and supports hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and brake-by-wire braking systems.

Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative sensor-based solutions.

The company is continuously expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles as it aims to be a leading provider of mission-critical sensor-rich hardware and software solutions.

In June, the company unveiled Bluetooth Low Energy and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for automotive OEMs to tap the multi-billion-dollar vehicle sensor market.

TPMS provides the necessary data to allow auto manufacturers and their customers to track and take timely action about their tire health. This will boost tire health and enhance vehicle safety, efficiency and uptime.

However, the company is facing increased supply chain issues and logistics expenses due to the Russia-Ukraine war and pandemic-induced restrictions. It also operates in markets that are heavily impacted by dynamic technological advancements.

A highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are further concerns.

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 27.8% compared with the industry's decline of 23.9% in the past year.



