Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $87.1 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $69.9 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sensata Technologies Holding plc reported adjusted earnings of $125.5 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $934.8 million from $911.3 million last year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.1 Mln. vs. $69.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $934.8 Mln vs. $911.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.89 To $ 0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 950 M To $ 980 M

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