Sensata (ST) Partners With Nanoprecise to Launch IoT Sensor

Sensata Technologies ST announced a wireless 6VW multi-modal IoT sensor in collaboration with Nanoprecise. The new solution uses multi-modal sensor and AI-driven analysis to monitor rotary assets for problems and provide valuable insights to plant management.

The new wireless sensors can be installed in a wide range of existing rotary products — including motors, pumps, blowers, fans or compressors.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Quote

The 6VW sensor series has a self-installation feature, with a mobile app for device configuration that takes less than five minutes to set up and install, per the company. The installation requires no changes to the company’s existing hardware or control platforms.

The Sensata IQ platform provides real-time insights from the new wireless 6VW series IoT sensor, which can monitor each asset using six sensing modalities — vibration, temperature, acoustic emission, speed, humidity and magnetic flux. Therefore, this helps detect early-stage faults, increase the working life of rotary machine assets and reduce unplanned downtime to a great extent.

Sensata uses Nanoprecise’s AI technology to analyze the data for anomalies and then forward it to the Sensata IQ cloud-based platform for further analysis and data visualization.

The Sensata IQ platform uses the information collected before to identify probable defects, assess the asset's remaining usable life, and send alerts to plant management via laptops, tablets and cellphones. The whole process assists plant managers in relying less on manual work and better understanding the health of their assets.

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative sensor-based solutions. It is a leading global supplier of electrical protection and power management solutions. The company has business centers in 11 countries, including Japan, China, Korea and Malaysia. It also operates under 14 brand names apart from Sensata.

