Sensata (ST) Integrates BLE With TPSM to Boost Vehicle Safety

Sensata Technologies ST has unveiled Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to tap the multi-billion-dollar vehicle sensor market.

TPMS provides the necessary data to allow auto manufacturers and their customers to precisely track and take timely action about their tire's health. This will boost tire health and enhance vehicle safety, efficiency and uptime.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Quote

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive TPMS market, valued at $5.67 billion in 2021, is expected to reach $13.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 13%.

BLE is most commonly found in speakers and headphones. Automotive OEMs are continuously investing in cutting-edge technology that enables hybrid and electric vehicles to be more efficient, cost-effective, robust and safe.

Sensata has developed the new BLE with TPMS to fulfill the above-mentioned requirements of these manufacturers.

Previously, TPMS was coupled with ultra-high frequency radio, which was prone to hackers due to low-safety protocols.

The new and improved TPMS will leverage BLE radio to enable two-way communication and cyber-security authentication, thus leading to a much safer system.

BLE will also improve advanced driver assist systems and augment remote diagnostics support. Drivers can enhance their driving experience and prevent a trip to the shop by downloading tire-related features and software updates via over-the-air updates.

Sensata's solution has been deployed by a North American automaker for its electric vehicles, and the company will begin manufacturing in the first half of 2023.

Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative sensor-based solutions.

The company is facing increased supply chain issues and logistics expenses due to the Russia-Ukraine war and pandemic-induced restrictions. It also operates in markets that are heavily impacted by dynamic technological advancements.

A highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are further concerns.

Shares of ST have lost 27.8% compared with the industry’s fall of 23.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ST carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital Inc. IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. VSH and PTC PTC. InterDigital and PTC currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Vishay Intertechnology holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.33 per share, increasing 46.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.1%. Shares of IDCC have declined 15.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.

Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 5%. Shares of VSH have declined 20.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTC’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.55 per share, rising 3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11.8%.

PTC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 29.5%. Shares of PTC have declined 24.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.