Sensata (ST) Boosts System Performance With Smart Contactors

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST recently unveiled avant-garde solutions for enhanced system performance and diagnostics. Dubbed GXC and MXC series of Smart-Tactor contactors, the offerings are equipped with CAN bus communication and have been specifically designed to streamline operations and projects with real-time data, vital for analysis and reliability.



Sensata has a diversified portfolio of personalized and unique sensor-rich applications from automotive braking systems to aircraft flight controls that are utilized ubiquitously. These applications address complex engineering and operating performance requirements that help customers solve challenges in industrial, aerospace, heavy vehicle and off-road industries.



The company is known as the pioneer in mission-critical solutions. With more than 1.1 billion Sensata devices shipped annually across the globe, it focuses on producing cleaner, safer, connected and efficient equipment. Contactors are a significant safety component in modern systems and applications, including electric vehicles, charging systems and smart grid.



At a time when industries are migrating toward new-age technologies for improved application up-time and seamless operations, the latest launch from Sensata comes as a major boon. The MXC and GXC Smart-Tactors are based on the industry-leading GX and MX contactor series. The contactors simplify data acquisition, and the real-time data collected by the users can be used for preventative maintenance.



Some of its features are configurable baud rate of 250k or 500k and the ability to program overcurrent trip points with timer delays for each trip point. With easy plug-and-play configuration, the solutions boast a rugged ceramic seal that provides superior performance across a wide temperature range. Its durable construction enables it to function in harsh environments. Also, the addition of CAN communication makes it all the more worthwhile among users.



Being an integral part of the CAN backbone, the contactor enables CAN nodes to effectively analyze and act upon the data, thereby facilitating fleet managers and original equipment manufacturers to easily monitor current, temperature and the terminal voltage of various systems. Armed with Sensata’s GIGAVAC product brand, the GXC and MXC series of smart contactors are ideal for system diagnostics, data logging and prototyping, among other uses.



Last year, Sensata inked a definitive agreement to acquire Sendyne Corp. for an undisclosed amount to augment its electrification component portfolio. The transaction is likely to unlock new business opportunities and generate a steady revenue stream for Sensata while reinforcing its electrification strategy. The buyout will enable Sensata to gain additional mileage within the fast-growing end markets for clean energy solutions.



The company also has a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems. Its sensing solutions business has a strong product portfolio and greater scale to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. Moreover, the company believes that its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base serve as the cornerstone for healthy long-term growth across a diverse set of markets.



Sensata currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 15.5% compared with the industry's growth of 11.1% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com, inc. CRM is a top-ranked stock in the broader industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 60 days.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. It has returned 7.6% in the past year. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. MGIC, another solid pick for investors, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 60 days.



Magic Software Enterprises delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The stock has gained 17.8% in the past year.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT also has a Zacks Rank #2, at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 45.6% in the past year. MSFT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

