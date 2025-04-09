Sensata Launches PyroFuse for Enhanced High-Voltage Protection

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST has introduced its latest innovation — the STPS500 series PyroFuse — a pyrotechnic circuit breaker designed to deliver enhanced safety and performance in high-voltage applications up to 1000V. With an ultra-fast disconnect time of less than one millisecond, this compact and lightweight device provides critical protection against electrical faults, such as short circuits or accident-related shocks, making it ideal for automotive, charging infrastructure, aerospace and industrial systems.

Sensata will showcase the PyroFuse along with other high-voltage solutions, including switching, sensing, protection, charging control and power distribution technologies, at the ACT Expo from April 28 to April 30 at booth 6811.

What Does Sensata’s New PyroFuse Offer?

As the electrification of various industries continues to drive up system voltages and currents, along with associated risks, Sensata’s PyroFuse steps in as a robust safety solution. It ensures quick disconnection of the load during fault conditions, thereby protecting both electrical systems and vehicle occupants. Compared to traditional thermal fuses, the PyroFuse offers a much faster and more reliable circuit interruption, safeguarding high-voltage systems with exceptional precision.

The STPS500 series, which is engineered to perform in high-energy environments, can interrupt up to 20,000A at 500V and 16,000A at 1000V. It also supports continuous currents up to 500A at 1000V, ensuring it meets the demanding requirements of modern electrified systems.

Among its standout features is superior sealing performance, which enhances arc suppression and prevents gas release during a break event, protecting nearby components. Its compact design allows for easy integration into space-constrained systems without adding unnecessary bulk or weight.

Additionally, the PyroFuse is designed to work seamlessly with Sensata’s high-voltage contactors, enabling optimized technical pairing and in-house validation testing. This integrated approach provides the convenience of sourcing both critical components from a single supplier.

Sensata has a rich portfolio of high-voltage protection and battery management systems. ST’s Sensing Solutions business has a strong product portfolio and greater scale to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. The company is likely to benefit from the rising demand for electromechanical braking for EVs.

Recently, Sensata launched its new SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD), engineered to elevate safety standards in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The SIM200 is designed for continuous, active monitoring of unearthed (Isolated Terra) DC systems, including EVs, charging stations and other applications operating above 60 VDC.

However, ongoing destocking and a weak housing construction market are affecting the Industrial end market. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates and high debt burden also remain a headwind. For 2025, Sensata anticipates organic sales to remain unchanged year over year. It projects around $3.6 billion in revenues, with roughly $300 million from 2024 not recurring. This figure includes revenue losses from the sale of Insights, underperforming products and the impact of unfavorable forex fluctuations.

ST’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 49.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Instruments – Control industry's decline of 17.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter, Inc. BMI, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT. BMI, IRDM and GILT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

