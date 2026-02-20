SENS Eversense 365 Integrated With twiist Gains Full Availability

Senseonics SENS recently announced the full availability of its long-term, implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense 365, integrated with Sequel Med Tech’s twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system for U.S. patients with type 1 diabetes.

The Eversense 365 CGM system is already commercialized in the United States following its approval in 2024. This integration with Sequel Med Tech’s AID system should help boost customer adherence.

Senseonics has two commercialized CGM products in its portfolio — Eversense E3 system with wear time of up to 180 days, and Eversense 365 with wear time of up to 365 days. Both these systems have a significantly longer wear time compared to a maximum of 15 days for other approved CGM devices from DexCom DXCM and Abbott ABT. CGM devices from DexCom and Abbott are also approved for use with several AID systems that include Sequel Med Tech’s twiist AID system and Tandem Diabetes Care’s TNDM AID systems.

Shares of Senseonics are up nearly 0.5% in after-hours trading, potentially due to the announcement of the news yesterday. The company’s shares have declined 7.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 33.5%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 9.6% in that time period.



Although sales of Senseonics’s CGM devices are significantly lower compared to DexCom and Abbot, the integration of Eversense 365 with twiist AID system should drive customer adoption, thereby driving sales higher in 2026. While Abbott and DexCom recorded $5.6 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively, in sales related to CGM devices in the first nine months of 2025, Senseonics’ total revenues were $21 million. SENS is likely to face strong competition from Abbott and DexCom, but longer wear time, AID integration and improving coverage look promising for it.

SENS’ management believes national availability of Eversense 365 with twiist marks an important next phase of their journey in diabetes care. A year-long wear time for the Eversense 365 CGM device enables the delivery of reliable glucose data over longer periods of time without the hassle of changing sensors frequently, reducing the daily burden on people with diabetes. Meanwhile, its integration with an advanced insulin delivery system should help users to spend less time managing devices. Any potential integration with AID systems from other companies like Tandem Diabetes Care should continue to boost the adoption of SENS’s CGM device further. Tandem Diabetes Care’s AID portfolio has two systems — Mobi System and t:slim X2 insulin pump.

The Eversense 365 CGM device is approved for use on people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes aged 18 years and older.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the total CGM devices market size was valued at $13.66 billion in 2024, which is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $49.87 billion in 2033. The growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, shift of care models and technological advancements.

This rapidly growing CGM device market represents a strong prospect for all related companies, including Senseonics.

Last month, Senseonics announced that it received CE Mark approval for the Eversense 365 CGM system. The company expects to launch Eversense 365 in Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the coming months.

In the same month, Senseonics announced its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company reported total revenues of $14.2 million in the quarter, up 71% year over year. New patients in the United States increased 103% from the year-ago period. SENS expects total revenues for 2026 to be in the range of $58-$62 million, representing an increase of 65% to 76% over 2025 revenue.

Senseonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

