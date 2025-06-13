Markets
AIHS

Senmiao, Changsha Yipeng Join For Development Of AI-backed Data Management System

June 13, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Senmiao Technology (AIHS) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Changsha Yipeng Information Technology Co. to jointly develop an AI-backed data management system to improve efficiency of online ride-hailing management platforms. Changsha Yipeng will utilize Senmiaos data from its historical operating information, to develop an AI-backed data management system to facilitate the collection and analysis of data and ultimately provide online ride-hailing service providers with efficient and safe ways to operate their service vehicles.

Also, the companies will jointly seek necessary financing for its full development and deployment.

