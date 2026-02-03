Senior (LSE:SNR) Price Target Increased by 14.65% to 273.36

The average one-year price target for Senior (LSE:SNR) has been revised to 273.36 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.65% from the prior estimate of 238.42 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 GBX to a high of 325.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from the latest reported closing price of 247.50 GBX / share.

Senior Maintains 1.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senior. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 18.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNR is 0.27%, an increase of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.40% to 67,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 28,282K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 6,448K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,782K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 33.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 16.21% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 3,409K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNR by 33.07% over the last quarter.

