SenesTech (SNES) Q2 Sales Jump 36%

Key Points SenesTech achieved record GAAP revenue and gross margin in Q2 2025, with sales up 36% year over year, driven by Evolve rodent birth control products.

Net loss (GAAP) remained essentially flat at $1.6 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, despite margin gains, highlighting ongoing scale and cost challenges.

The cash position improved significantly, reaching $6.06 million (GAAP) at the end of Q2 2025 and $11.2 million (GAAP) as of August 5, 2025.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES), a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal fertility control solutions for rodents, announced its Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The company reported record GAAP revenue, largely driven by rapid adoption of its Evolve family of rodent birth control products. Gross profit margin also set a company record, propelled by the shift to higher-margin products and broader distribution across e-commerce, retail, and municipal channels. Despite these topline gains, SenesTech posted a GAAP net loss of $1.62 million, virtually unchanged from last year. No Wall Street earnings or revenue estimates were available for comparison. Overall, the company demonstrated material operational improvements and cash strength, but profitability remains out of reach without further scaling of sales or tighter expense control.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $0.63 million $0.46 million 36% Gross Profit Margin 65.4% 54.2% 11.2 pp Net Loss (GAAP) $(1.62) million $(1.58) million (2.3%) Adjusted EBITDA Loss (Non-GAAP) $(1.44) million $(1.48) million 2.5% Cash and Cash Equivalents (Period End) $6.06 million $1.31 million (as of Dec 31, 2024) —

SenesTech’s Business and Success Factors

SenesTech develops and markets specialized fertility control products designed to manage rodent populations without the use of lethal chemicals or traditional poisons. Its main offerings include the Evolve product line, which are rodent birth control formulas for rats and mice, and the legacy ContraPest solution. These products are used as part of integrated pest management programs, which combine different methods to control pests in a sustainable way.

The company’s recent business activity has focused on expanding acceptance of its fertility control approach, pursuing regulatory approvals, increasing distribution through e-commerce and retail, and partnering with government and municipal agencies. Success depends on gaining market trust in fertility control, securing regulatory clearances, scaling manufacturing, and building distribution networks. Regulatory momentum toward non-lethal alternatives and restrictions on rodenticides have created openings for SenesTech’s offering, especially as public agencies explore safer pest control methods.

Quarter in Detail: Financial and Strategic Highlights

Revenue (GAAP) reached $0.63 million, a 36% increase from the prior year, with rapid adoption of Evolve rodent birth control driving growth. Management reported Evolve now accounts for 83% of total sales, reflecting a successful shift in product mix and demand for newer, higher-margin offerings. The Evolve Mouse and Evolve Rat products have become central to SenesTech’s sales strategy and are now the company’s largest contributors, representing 83% of total revenue.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) expanded to 65.4%, up from 54.2% a year ago, lifting gross profit dollars markedly (GAAP) despite still-modest absolute revenue levels. The margin gain stems from Evolve’s more favorable cost structure and the recent move to an automated manufacturing facility, supporting both improved efficiency and future scaling potential.

Operating expenses totaled $2,023,000 (GAAP), up 9.3% from Q2 2024, as gains in selling, general, and administrative costs offset reduced research and development spending. The quarter included $201,000 in one-time legal costs and $38,000 in non-cash lease expense, highlighting some non-recurring burdens. Excluding these items, the adjusted net loss would have been about $1.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) narrowed just slightly, indicating that while revenue and margin progress is clear, additional scale and cost discipline are needed to reach operational breakeven. Management continues to emphasize the need to surpass a little over $1.5 million in quarterly sales to achieve break-even, far above the current level, as discussed in Q1 2025.

On the distribution front, e-commerce revenue surged 78% year over year. Broad retail expansion, propelled by a partnership with Bradley Caldwell, led to a 478% year-over-year increase in retail channel sales. Major urban pilot programs with municipal customers, including New York City, Chicago, Boston, and others, expanded, with most remaining in the pilot stage rather than moving to large-scale, recurring contracts. International opportunities are expected to grow with pending regulatory approvals in Australia and New Zealand, with commercial launches planned for later in 2025, and management anticipates future reorders from earlier global partners. The company’s position is further strengthened by the regulatory recognition of Evolve and ContraPest by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and favorable classification as safe, minimum-risk solutions.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Strength

SenesTech’s cash position at the end of Q2 2025 was $6.06 million (GAAP), a substantial increase compared to the prior year’s level of $1.31 million at December 31, 2024. Including gross proceeds from a subsequent financing event, cash totaled $11.2 million by August 5, 2025. This improved liquidity, combined with a lean balance sheet (total notes payable at $234,000 as of Q2 2025), gives SenesTech a claimed “operating runway through the end of 2027 and beyond” if spending and sales remain on current trends. The completion of its automated manufacturing site in July is expected to support both efficiency and readiness for larger order volumes.

The company’s mix of revenue streams now includes strong e-commerce growth, expanding retail channel reach, and early traction in municipal and international sales. However, sustained losses make further sales scale or cost reductions critical.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Management provided only qualitative commentary in its earnings release and did not offer quantitative revenue or earnings guidance for upcoming quarters or the fiscal year. No GAAP or non-GAAP quantitative guidance was disclosed. The company pointed to available cash runway, continued scaling of Evolve sales, and the potential of international regulatory approvals as key areas for future growth. No specific financial targets or forecasts were given.

For the quarters ahead, investors will likely be watching for conversion of municipal pilot programs into larger contracts, the pace of regulatory approvals abroad, and meaningful increases in order size or sales rates that can support progress toward breakeven. Continued improvements in manufacturing efficiency and further expansion through partnerships remain important trends to monitor. SNES does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

