SenesTech launches Evolve rodent birth control on Walmart marketplace

November 12, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

SenesTech (SNES) announced an expansion in the distribution of its rodent birth control product. Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse are now available on the Walmart (WMT) Marketplace eCommerce platform. SenesTech developed its proprietary technology for managing rat and mouse populations-through fertility control. Evolve is the company’s soft bait providing rodent control without traditional poisons.

