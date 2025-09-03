SENEA Upgrades to Outperform on Volume, Margin & EPS Tailwinds

Seneca Foods Corporation SENEA has been upgraded to an “Outperform” rating from “Neutral,” reflecting near-term visibility into volume recovery from a key co-pack customer, ongoing deleveraging benefits that will materially reduce interest expense over the next several quarters and a normalization in gross margins as high-cost inventory from weather-impacted 2024 pack dissipates. These factors collectively support improved earnings power, reinforcing Seneca’s positioning as a leading provider of packaged fruits and vegetables across North America.

Volume Recovery Supports Seneca’s Growth Outlook

Seneca’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales declined 2.4% year over year to $297.5 million from $304.7 million, driven by shipment disruptions from a key co-pack customer. Management has emphasized that these volumes are expected to recover under the contractual relationship going forward, providing a near-term tailwind to top-line performance. With resilient consumer demand for shelf-stable vegetables and snacks across domestic and international channels, volume recovery from this customer should stabilize revenue momentum as fiscal 2026 progresses.

Interest Expense Decline Augments SENEA’s EPS Trajectory

One of Seneca’s most compelling earnings drivers is the sharp reduction in interest expense. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, interest expense fell 47.7% year over year to $5.4 million from $10.3 million, reflecting aggressive debt paydown and refinancing activity. With long-term debt reduced to $259.5 million, and the revolver refinanced through 2029, the company is positioned for continued year-over-year interest savings across at least the next three quarters. This deleveraging, coupled with steady operating cash flow, provides incremental earnings per share (EPS) uplift and strengthens balance sheet flexibility.

Gross Margin Recovery as Seneca’s High-Cost Inventory Clears

Gross margin improved to 14.1% in first-quarter fiscal 2026 from 14% a year ago, despite the drag from elevated 2024 pack costs caused by unfavorable weather conditions. Management noted significant progress in selling through that high-cost inventory, with expectations that a normalized 2025 growing season will ease input pressures and improve gross margin trajectory over subsequent quarters. With the benefit of an $11.8 million LIFO credit in the quarter versus $2.9 million last year, Seneca is regaining margin stability and further improvement is anticipated as more normalized cost structures take hold.

SENEA’s Key Challenges and Risks

Despite the favorable outlook, Seneca continues to face several operational and structural challenges. The company remains exposed to commodity and input cost volatility, particularly in raw materials, packaging, labor and transportation, which can pressure margins even as selling prices stabilize. Customer concentration risk is another concern, as a significant portion of revenue is tied to a single co-pack partner — disruptions, such as those experienced in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, highlight the potential for abrupt volume swings.

In addition, Seneca’s reliance on seasonal labor introduces complexity, as tight rural labor markets and rising wage pressures create persistent cost headwinds. Finally, while deleveraging progress has been strong, SENEA still carries a meaningful level of long-term debt, leaving it partially exposed to refinancing risk and future interest rate fluctuations. These factors represent ongoing headwinds that management must navigate as it pursues sustained earnings growth.

Seneca’s Structural Positioning and Outlook

Beyond its near-term catalysts, Seneca maintains several structural strengths that reinforce its longer-term outlook. The company benefits from a large and resilient demand base, as shelf-stable foods continue to see steady consumer preference across retail, foodservice and export channels. SENEA’s scale in private-label and branded categories, further enhanced by the addition of the Green Giant shelf-stable vegetable line, broadens its reach and strengthens its market presence.

At the same time, disciplined working capital management and debt reduction have improved free cash flow visibility and provided flexibility to reinvest in operations while reducing financial risk. Together, these elements position Seneca for durable performance, even as it navigates challenges such as commodity cost volatility, customer concentration risk and dependence on seasonal labor.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.