Semtech's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Semtech Corporation SMTC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It posted non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line exceeded the midpoint of management’s guidance of 43 cents (+/- 3 cents) and reflected a robust year-over-year improvement of approximately 10%.

Semtech beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, the average surprise being 3.5%.

SMTC’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $274.4 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and came above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $273 million (+/- $5 million). The top line jumped 9% year over year, with solid growth across all of its end markets, particularly in data centers.

Semtech Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Semtech’s Q4 Revenues in Terms of End Markets

The company’s top-line performance can be attributed to the impressive year-over-year rise in its end markets.

Sales from the infrastructure market totaled $86.3 million (31.5% of net sales), exhibiting year-over-year growth of 25%. This was driven by solid demand for data centers and continued investment in CopperEdge.

Sales from the industrial market amounted to $151 million (55.1% of net sales), up 3% year over year.

Sales from the high-end consumer market totaled $36.6 million (13.4% of net sales), up 3% year over year. Strong 5G momentum as IoT transitions from 4G accelerates, driven by growth in bookings and design wins, along with expanding router and gateway partnerships, supports top-line growth.

SMTC’s Q4 Revenues in Terms of Product Lines

Signal Integrity (33.1% of net sales) sales totaled $90.7 million, up 25.1% year over year. Analog Mixed Signal & Wireless (34.1% of net sales) sales amounted to $93.7 million, which rose 9.7% year over year.

IoT System and Connectivity (32.8% of net sales) sales totaled $89.9 million, down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Semtech’s Margins in Details

The non-GAAP gross margin of 51.6% contracted 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and contracted 140 bps sequentially.

Adjusted operating expenses of $91.5 million increased 9.3% year over year and 5.8% sequentially. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased to 33.3% from 32.4% in the previous quarter and remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income increased 0.4% year over year to $50 million. The non-GAAP operating margin declined to 18.2% from 19.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, non-GAAP operating income increased 0.4%, while margin contracted 40 basis points.

Semtech’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 25, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $195.2 million, up from $164.7 million as of Oct. 26, 2025.

The long-term debt amounted to $491.2 million, up from the previous quarter’s reported figure of $490.5 million.

During the fourth quarter, Semtech generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $61.5 million and $59.1 million, respectively. In fiscal 2026, it generated operating and free cash flows of $181.2 million and $171.4 million, respectively.

Semtech Initiates Q1 FY27 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Semtech expects net sales to be $283 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $271.3 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 8.1%.

Semtech expects infrastructure end-market net sales to increase sequentially, driven by data center growth of approximately 12%. High-end consumer sales are expected to increase 9% sequentially and 13% year over year. Industrial end-market sales are anticipated to remain flat sequentially.

The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 52.8% (+/- 50 bps). The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 18.6% (+/- 70 bps).

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 45 cents (+/- 3 cents) per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 10.5%.

SMTC’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cirrus Logic CRUS, FormFactor FORM and Lam Research LRCX are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Cirrus Logic, FormFactor and Lam Research sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cirrus Logic’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 4.5% to $8.89 per share over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. Cirrus Logic shares have jumped 12.6% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FormFactor’s 2026 earnings has moved upward by 3 cents to $1.80 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a 38.5% year-over-year increase. FormFactor shares have soared 64.3% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised down by 2 cents to $5.24 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 26.6%. Lam Research shares have surged 33.2% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.