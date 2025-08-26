Semtech's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Semtech Corporation SMTC reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2026. It posted non-GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line exceeded management’s guidance of 40 cents and reflected a robust improvement, rising more than threefold from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 11 cents.



The company's impressive bottom-line performance demonstrated the benefits of increased revenues, operational efficiency and effective expense management. Semtech beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, the average surprise being 8.9%.



SMTC’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $ 257.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and came above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $256 million. The top line jumped 20% year over year, with solid growth across all of its end markets, particularly in data centers.



The company’s latest quarterly results are likely to boost its share price. Year to date, shares of Semtech have plunged 17.5%, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s decline of 14.7%.

Semtech’s Q2 Revenues in Terms of End Markets

The company’s top-line outperformance can be attributed to the impressive year-over-year rise in its end markets.



Sales from the infrastructure market totaled $73.4 million (28.5% of net sales), exhibiting year-over-year growth of 38.8%. This was driven by solid demand for data centres and continued investment in CopperEdge.



Sales from the industrial market amounted to $143 million (55.5% of net sales), up 14.1% year over year.



Sales from the high-end consumer market totaled $41.2 million (16% of net sales), up 11.1% year over year. Strong 5G momentum as IoT transitions from 4G accelerates, driven by growth in bookings and design wins, along with expanding router and gateway partnerships, supports top-line growth.

SMTC’s Q2 Revenues in Terms of Product Lines

Signal Integrity (29.8% of net sales) sales totaled $76.8 million, up 29.3% year over year. Analog Mixed Signal & Wireless (35.7% of net sales) sales amounted to $92 million, up 16% year over year.



IoT System and Connectivity (34.5% of net sales) sales totaled $88.8 million, up 16% on a year-over-year basis.

Semtech’s Margins Expand Year Over Year

The non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2% expanded 280 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis but contracted 30 bps sequentially.



Adjusted operating expenses of $88.4 million were within Semtech’s guided range. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted operating expenses increased 13.5%.



Non-GAAP operating income surged 59.3% year over year to $48.6 million. The non-GAAP operating margin improved to 18.8% from 14.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Semtech’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of July 26, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $168.6 million, up from $156.5 million as of April 27, 2025.



The long-term debt amounted to $518.9 million, down from the previous quarter’s reported figure of $542.6 million.



During the second quarter, Semtech generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $44.4 million and $41.5 million, respectively. In the first half of fiscal 2026, it generated operating and free cash flows of $72.2 million and $67.7 million, respectively.

Semtech Initiates Impressive Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter, Semtech expects net sales to be $266 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $264.8 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.8%.



Semtech expects infrastructure end-market net sales to increase sequentially, driven by data center growth, high-end consumer sales to rise slightly due to typical seasonality and industrial sales to remain slightly up, as moderation in the LoRa business offsets IoT cellular growth.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 53% (+/- 50 bps). The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 19.6% (+/- 80 bps).



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 44 cents (+/- 3 cents) per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 69.2%. The figure has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

