Semtech (SMTC) LoRa Technology Deployed Into GSA's Platform

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that the company’s Low power, high Range (LoRa) devices technology has been deployed by Green Scale Alchemy (“GSA”) into its IoT-based pool management platform.



GSA’s platform helps to increase logistical efficiency. The integration of LoRaWAN protocol will optimize remote management of pallets in real time and thereby provide accurate inventory data over the long range. This will enable managers to increase the efficiency of their logistical processes and reduce costs.



The LoRa-based GSA platform provides reliable information about the status of the individual pallet. This data enables managers to track assets with ease throughout the supply chain. In addition, the new solution that offers better logistics management allows organizations to move assets only when necessary, thus keeping the movement of employees restricted.



The LoRa Technology enables long-range connectivity of IoT devices and aids in connecting sensors to the cloud. Its long-range performance and low power consumption requirement enhance overall performance. Moreover, this technology helps in real-time communication of data and analytics to enhance efficiency, as well as productivity.



Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of the LoRa technology in creating as well as deploying IoT solutions.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s LoRa technology in the United States, which in turn will drive the top line.

IoT Market Prospects

IoT devices have been gaining significant traction in recent times. These devices have been successful in making an impact across all end markets served by the company.



Per IOT Analytics, the number of active IoT devices is expected to grow from 7 billion in 2018 to 10 billion and 22 billion by 2020 and 2025, respectively, including devices on the consumer and enterprise side.



Presently, LoRaWAN networks are operating in many countries. It expects the LoRaWAN open protocol to reach more countries in the near term. Industry experts expect four out of every 10 long-range IoT connections to be powered by LPWAN, with LoRaWAN being the dominant player.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding IoT market, aided by the highly popular LoRa technology.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include The Trade Desk Inc. TTD, Dropbox, Inc. DBX and Inuvo, Inc. INUV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for The Trade Desk, Dropbox, and Inuvo is currently projected at 25%, 40.9% and 30%, respectively.

