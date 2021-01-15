Semtech (SMTC) LoRa Technology Deployed Into AO-T's Solution

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that the company’s LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by Alpha-Omega Technology (AO-T) into its metering solution.



AO-T’s KLAX line of smart meter helps to increase efficiency in the utility vertical for enterprise and consumer utility management.



The integration of Low power, high Range (LoRa) devices and LoRaWAN protocol into AO-T’s KLAX module will help monitor energy and gas use in real time without the need for any external devices.



The device can be deployed easily with the use of a simple optical interface, thereby reducing installation cost for customers. In addition, the LoRa integrated device can now deliver utility data for a longer range, thereby helping to manage meter data for large-scale business campuses and apartment complexes.



The LoRa Technology enables long-range connectivity of IoT devices and aids in connecting sensors to the cloud. Its long-range performance and low power consumption requirement enhance overall performance. Moreover, this technology helps in real-time communication of data and analytics to enhance efficiency, as well as productivity.



Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of the LoRa technology in creating as well as deploying IoT solutions.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s LoRa technology, which in turn will drive the top line.

Market Opportunities to Aid Growth

This deal will strengthen Semtech’s presence in the smart meters market on the back of growing proliferation of computing technologies, Internet usage, and smart home and IoT devices.



Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, the global smart meters market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% in the 2017-2022 period.



The latest deal will help Semtech to reap benefits from potential growth in the smart meters market.



This will aid in sustaining momentum of the company’s LoRa-based solutions in this space.

IoT Market Prospects

IoT devices have been gaining significant traction in recent times. These devices have been successful in making an impact across all end markets served by the company.



Per IOT Analytics, the number of active IoT devices is expected to grow from 7 billion in 2018 to 10 billion and 22 billion by 2020 and 2025, respectively, including devices on the consumer and enterprise side.



Presently, LoRaWAN networks are operating in many countries. It expects the LoRaWAN open protocol to reach more countries in the near term. Industry experts expect four out of every 10 long-range IoT connections to be powered by LPWAN, with LoRaWAN being the dominant player.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding IoT market, aided by the highly popular LoRa technology.

