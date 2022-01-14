Semtech (SMTC) & Lacuna Partner for LoRaWAN Connectivity

Semtech Corporation SMTC is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen LoRa technological solutions.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently announced a collaboration with Lacuna Space for increasing the coverage and resilience of the LoRaWAN connectivity.

The partnership is based on Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), which is the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard. LR-FHSS consumes low power and takes less space on the network.

The recent initiative by Semtech and Lacuna bodes well with their efforts to accelerate IoT adoption with an affordable and seamless connectivity process.

LoRa Portfolio: Key Strength

Apart from the recent move, Semtech keeps bringing advanced solutions to expand its LoRa portfolio.

The company introduced software updates for LoRa integrated circuits and gateways. The software enhancement is in sync with Semtech’s growing efforts toward IoT deployments in densely populated areas.

It also introduced the LoRa Developer Portal in order to help developers quickly build IoT devices connected with the LoRaWAN standard.

Apart from this, it expanded the LoRa Core portfolio by adding a solution, LoRa Corecell Reference Design, for full-duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902-928MHz ISM band. The new product enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.

Further, it unveiled the LoRa Core portfolio, comprising a new chipset, which offers LoRaWAN connectivity to various vertical industries, including asset tracking, building, home, agriculture, metering and factory automation.

Growing LoRa Partnerships

Semtech has been signing contracts with a number of companies for the cost-effective LoRa technology, which is suitable for various applications.

Recently, the company’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard have been used by Arson Metering for detecting harmful levels of methane in gas.

Its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard are also used by Elvexys for delivering real-time data to Swiss electricity distributor Oiken’s supervision control room in case of power grid failure.

SMTC’s LoRaWAN standard has been integrated into GTI’s new Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System.

Further, Semtech partnered with Cloud Energy for integrating the LoRaWAN standard in the latter’s rooftop wireless solar power system.

We believe that the recent collaborations will drive revenues of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing segment in the upcoming period.

Thus, the underlined segment has notably become an integral part of the company’s overall business. It is worth mentioning that the segment has generated 32% of third-quarter fiscal 2022 total revenues. Also, revenues from the same increased 23% year over year.

