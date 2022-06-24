Semtech (SMTC) Grows LoRa Offerings With Cloud Locator Launch

Semtech SMTC is consistently gaining customer momentum on the back of its expanding LoRa portfolio.



The company recently unveiled LoRa Cloud Locator, which is a SaaS chip-to-Cloud service equipped with serverless technology.



The new service, which leverages LoRa Cloud Modem & Geolocation, is designed to enable customers to evaluate LoRa Edge implemented in various ecosystem trackers.



It can measure the performance of the technology and differentiate when a device is tracked by GNSS or Wi-Fi.



We note that the latest launch added strength to Semtech’s LoRa Cloud solutions.



The launch of LoRa Cloud Locator is expected to boost the adoption of LoRa Edge. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s top line in the days ahead.

Expanding LoRa Solutions

Apart from the LoRa Cloud Locator introduction, Semtech unveiled multi-band features to the LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud geolocation platform named LoRa Edge LR1120.



The company released software updates for LoRa integrated circuits and gateways to increase network capacity and robust interference.



It introduced the LoRa Developer Portal in order to help developers quickly develop IoT devices connected with the LoRaWAN standard.



In addition, it expanded the LoRa Core portfolio by adding the LoRa CorecellReference Design solution for full-duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902-928MHz ISM band.

Growing Customer Base

Thanks to the robustness of LoRa portfolio solutions, Semtech has signed contracts with a number of companies.



Recently, LoRa devices got incorporated into REYAX’s new antenna transceiver module, the REYAX RYLR998. With the help of the LoRa technology, the transceiver module consumes less power, features a transmission distance of up to 20 kilometers, and can be used for a variety of IoT use cases such as smart homes and asset tracking.



Further, LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard were incorporated into Enthu Technology Solutions and Xorowin Mechatronics’ SIPOAL to provide constant real-time connectivity for industrial use cases.



Also, Semtech collaborated with Vutility for the integration of its LoRa solutions into the latter’s HotDrop solution to provide better energy monitoring of a facility.



The company’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard have been integrated into Smart Paddock’s Bluebell smart GPS ear tag for monitoring livestock location in real-time and analyzing cattle’s behavioral data to solve livestock management issues.



We believe that the recent collaborations will continue to drive Semtech’s top line in the near term and long haul.

