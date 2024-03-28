Semtech (SMTC) Boosts 5G Wireless Portfolio With New Launches

Semtech Corporation SMTC has announced a live demonstration of its newly launched 5G wireless portfolio, including the Tri-Edge GN2256 product line, at the Optical Fiber Communication 2024 exhibition.



The Tri-Edge GN2256 portfolio integrates Sumitomo Electric's 50Gbps EML into its SFP56 50Gbs Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) module for O-band, offering high-speed and cost-effective optical solutions.



The 5G wireless portfolio also includes its FiberEdge TIA and ClearEdge CDR product lines, paving the way for 6G and transforming the telecommunications industry toward next-generation networks.



Semtech is expected to gain solid traction across DWDM applications on the back of its latest move. This, in turn, will help it to penetrate into the global DWDM market rapidly. Per a Global Growth Insights report, the global DWDM market is expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% between 2023 and 2027.



Moreover, the move will enable Semtech to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global fiber optics market. A Grand View Research report indicates that the global fiber optics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Stiff Competition

The latest move is likely to aid this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in strengthening its competitive position against peers like MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI and Broadcom AVGO, which are also making continuous efforts to capitalize on the growth opportunities present in the global fiber optics market.



Notably, MACOM recently announced its plans to showcase new products to highlight its advancement in 200G per lane technology at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition.



This includes a 200 Gbps per lane Linear Pluggable Optics solution and new four-channel, 226 Gbps per lane linear equalizers for active copper cable applications up to 1.6TB.



Broadcom, on the other hand, expanded its optical interconnect solutions for AI and ML applications, showcasing state-of-the-art optics technologies.



This includes the release of a 200G/lane EML for next-generation GPUs, the first 200G/lane VCSEL, a continuous wave laser, and the shipment of over 20 million channels of 100G/lane high-speed optical components.

Expanding Portfolio: Key Catalyst

The latest move is in sync with Semtech’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio, which remains a key growth catalyst for the company. Its shares have gained 22.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.5%.



Notably, Semtech partnered with Skylo, a provider of satellite-based services, to integrate Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) capabilities into Semtech’s HL series LPWA modules, specifically the HL7810 and HL7812, enabling uninterrupted global connectivity, even in challenging conditions.



Earlier, the company joined forces with Oxit, an Internet of Things (IoT) services company, to boost customers' connectivity choices with multiple LoRa networks like Amazon’s AMZN AWS IoT Core.



With this collaboration, Semtech aims to help device manufacturers build a single device that can connect to both AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks, with the help of OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module.



Additionally, Semtech’s expansion of its PerSe product portfolio with the launch of a new purpose-built integrated circuit, enabling 5G mobile devices to implement advanced radio frequency control, remains noteworthy.



All the above-mentioned endeavors to strengthen its overall portfolio are expected to aid the company’s overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $867.07 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.6%.

