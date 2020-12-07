Semtech (SMTC) and Ripl to Offer Asset Tracking Solution

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that Ripl Networks’ asset tracking solution has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).



Notably, Ripl Networks’ asset tracking solution — which has been paired with Semtech’s LoRa devices — will be deployed at naval ports. The solution will help DOD keep a complete check on critical American assets by accurately monitoring them.



For now, the solution has been deployed at the Port of Hueneme but will soon be extended to other ports.



The LoRa Technology enables long-range connectivity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and aids in connecting sensors to the cloud. Its long-range performance and low power consumption requirement enhance overall performance.



Markedly, this technology enables Ripl to offer an IP fabric up to 20km from node to node with a battery life up to 10 years.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s LoRa technology, which in turn will drive the top line.

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Partnerships Play Key Role

Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of LoRa technology in creating as well as deploying IoT solutions.



In addition to the current deal, the company recently joined forces with Continental Automated Buildings Association to enhance and innovate the latter’s portfolio of smart home and building technologies.



Additionally, per a deal between Ineo-Sense and Lauak Group, the former will provide LoRa-enabled asset tracking sensors that will be integrated into the latter’s manufacturing containers.

Further, the technology has been selected to be used in Brazil’s network, which is based on the LoRaWAN protocol that is deployed by American Tower. Moreover, Lemonbeat adopted the LoRa technology to enhance smart metering solutions.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding IoT market, aided by the highly popular LoRa technology.

IoT Market’s Prospects

IoT devices have been gaining significant traction in recent times. These devices have been successful in making an impact across all end markets served by the company.



Per IOT Analytics, the number of active IoT devices is expected to grow from 7 billion in 2018 to 10 billion and 22 billion by 2020 and 2025, respectively, including devices on the consumer and enterprise side.



Presently, LoRaWAN networks are operating in many countries. It expects the LoRaWAN open protocol to reach more countries in the near term. Industry experts expect four out of every 10 long-range IoT connections to be powered by LPWAN, with LoRaWAN being the dominant player.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding IoT market, aided by the highly popular LoRa technology.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Marchex MCHX, Overstock.com OSTK and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Marchex, Overstock.com, and Maxim is currently projected at 15%, 20% and 10%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marchex, Inc. (MCHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.