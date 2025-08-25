Semtech Reports 20% Sales Gain in Q2

Key Points Record net sales of $257.6 million (GAAP) for Q2 fiscal 2026, representing 20% year-over-year growth, a 20% increase from the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.41, up from $0.11 in the prior year.

The company recorded a $42.0 million goodwill impairment (GAAP), resulting in a GAAP net loss of $(27.1) million.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT), data center, and infrastructure sectors, reported results for Q2 fiscal 2026 on August 25, 2025. The company’s report showed a sharp rise in net sales and notable gains in adjusted (non-GAAP) profitability, beating both its own guidance and prior-year figures (non-GAAP). Net sales (GAAP) came in at $257.6 million, barely surpassing the company’s midpoint guidance of $256.0 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.41, well above the $0.11 reported a year ago. However, despite these gains on an adjusted basis, the quarter included a substantial $42.0 million goodwill impairment (GAAP), which drove a GAAP net loss of $(27.1) million. Overall, the period reflected improved sales momentum and margin expansion, but also underscored the continuing gap between adjusted (non-GAAP) and GAAP results.

Metric Q2 2026(Ended July 27, 2025) Q2 2025(Ended July 28, 2024) Y/Y Change Net Sales (Non-GAAP) $257.6 million $215.4 million 19.6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 53.2 % 50.4 % 2.8 pp Adjusted Operating Margin 18.8 % 14.2 % 4.6 pp Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.41 $0.11 272.7 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $41.5 million $(8.4) million —

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Semtech’s core business centers on designing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, which are critical components enabling high-speed data transfer, signal integrity, and power management in modern electronics. Its technology powers infrastructure, industrial, consumer, and especially IoT applications, where demand for connectivity, sensing, and integrated modules continues to expand. The company holds a strong position in the market for IoT modules, gateways, and advanced connectivity solutions, targeting sectors like smart metering, asset tracking, and industrial automation.

In recent years, the company has sharpened its focus on high-growth verticals, most notably the IoT and infrastructure segments. A key part of its strategy has been integrating Sierra Wireless, a provider of wireless communication modules and services, to extend Semtech’s reach in end-to-end IoT solutions. Achieving synergy from acquisitions and maintaining innovation in analog and mixed-signal design remain top priorities, as does managing supply chain flexibility through extensive outsourcing to third-party manufacturers.

Quarter Review: Major Developments and Financial Shifts

The quarter was defined by record net sales and improved underlying profitability, but also by a marked divergence between adjusted (non-GAAP) and reported (GAAP) results, slightly surpassing internal non-GAAP guidance. The Signal Integrity segment, which provides integrated semiconductor products for high-speed AI and data center connectivity, saw sales increase 47.8% from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2025 (GAAP), while overall semiconductor product revenue rose 22% from the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross and operating margins improved substantially from the prior-year period, up 2.8 and 4.6 percentage points, respectively. These advances reflected targeted cost control in core areas. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 was up over 270% compared to $0.11 in Q2 fiscal 2025. Strong sales conversion and tighter cost management also enabled a swing in free cash flow (GAAP) from negative $8.4 million in Q2 fiscal 2025 to $41.5 million, marking a material turnaround in cash generation.

However, headline GAAP results told a more complex story. While net sales and cash flow metrics were robust, a $42.0 million goodwill impairment weighed heavily on reported profits (GAAP). In this case, the impairment was substantial enough to tip overall GAAP performance to a net loss of $(27.1) million, reversing a profit in the previous quarter (Q1 fiscal 2026). Operating margin on a GAAP basis swung to a negative 6.3%, compared with a small positive margin a year earlier. This disconnect between GAAP and non-GAAP profit underscores the impact of one-time and recurring adjustments, such as impairment, share-based compensation, and integration costs, which remain significant factors in assessing true profitability.

The drivers behind recent improvements stem directly from strategic initiatives. Integration of Sierra Wireless continues to play an essential role, bringing scale and product breadth to the company’s IoT Systems and Connectivity operations. Management commented on "deep customer engagement" and growing demand in target markets, especially in advanced connectivity for data centers and next-generation digital infrastructure projects. Notably, gross margins in the IoT Systems and Connectivity segment remained below the semiconductor product average, highlighting ongoing margin improvement opportunities. The advanced analog and mixed-signal portfolio showed competitive strength, especially with demand from the AI, data center, and high-speed networking arenas, where the company’s bespoke chip solutions are featured in applications such as FiberEdge (optical modules for high-speed data), CopperEdge (cable solutions for AI and data links), PerSe (sensing solutions for wearables and smartphones), and LoRa (low-power wireless chips for IoT networks).

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management issued guidance pointing toward further improvement on key financial fronts. The company expects net sales of about $266 million, adjusted gross margins of 53.0%, and adjusted operating margin of 19.6%. Projected adjusted diluted EPS is $0.44. Management emphasized ongoing reduction in net leverage and highlighted continued debt paydown and improved financial flexibility as areas of focus. No dividend was declared.

Looking forward, investors should closely monitor the sustainability of margin gains -- particularly given the recurring gap between adjusted (non-GAAP) and GAAP profit due to share-based compensation, goodwill impairments, and integration costs.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

