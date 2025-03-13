SEMTECH Earnings Results: $SMTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEMTECH ($SMTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $251,000,000, missing estimates of $254,180,603 by $-3,180,603.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMTC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SEMTECH Insider Trading Activity

SEMTECH insiders have traded $SMTC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LIN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,353 shares for an estimated $1,045,871 .

. IMRAN SHERAZI (SVP and GM) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,249 shares for an estimated $609,544 .

. ASAF SILBERSTEIN (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $403,752 .

. GREGORY MICHAEL FISCHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,888 shares for an estimated $119,088.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SEMTECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of SEMTECH stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.