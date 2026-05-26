Semtech Corp Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp (SMTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $26.6 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $19.3 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $49.4 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $291.0 million from $251.1 million last year.

Semtech Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.6 Mln. vs. $19.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $291.0 Mln vs. $251.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.61 To $ 0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 328 M To $ 333 M

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