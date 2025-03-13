Semtech Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Semtech Corp (SMTC):

Earnings: $39.1 million in Q4 vs. -$642.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q4 vs. -$9.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $34.5 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $251.0 million in Q4 vs. $192.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245 - $255 Mln

