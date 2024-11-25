Semtech Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Semtech Corp (SMTC):

Earnings: -$7.6 million in Q3 vs. -$38.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.3 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $236.8 million in Q3 vs. $200.9 million in the same period last year.

