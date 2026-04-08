Semtech (BIT:1SMTC) Price Target Increased by 20.62% to 92.04

The average one-year price target for Semtech (BIT:1SMTC) has been revised to €92.04 / share. This is an increase of 20.62% from the prior estimate of €76.31 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €78.34 to a high of €105.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from the latest reported closing price of €74.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is an decrease of 269 owner(s) or 39.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SMTC is 0.16%, an increase of 35.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.19% to 99,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,552K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMTC by 80.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,503K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMTC by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,901K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SMTC by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,965K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing a decrease of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SMTC by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,801K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SMTC by 11.83% over the last quarter.

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