SMTC

Semtech Announces Mark Lin As CFO

September 09, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp (SMTC) announced that its board has appointed Mark Lin as new executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Emeka Chukwu.

The company said Lin's appointment becomes effective once he starts employment with the company, no later than Oct. 4.

Semtech noted Lin has served as vice president and corporate controller of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) since November 2019.

