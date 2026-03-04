SEM's $16.50 Take-Private Moment: Undervalued or Perfectly Timed?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM surged 8.4% yesterday after unveiling plans to go private. The company will be acquired by a group led by Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Robert Ortenzio, Senior EVP Martin Jackson, and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, in a transaction that values the entire enterprise at $3.9 billion.

Shareholders will receive $16.50 per share in cash, reflecting a 10% premium to the March 2, 2026, closing price and an 18% premium to the Nov. 24, 2025, level. Still, the offer sits below the average analyst target of $17.70, suggesting some investors may see additional upside. The spread between the high target of $21 and the low target of $16 reflects different risk views, but the consensus direction remains positive.

The current management is likely to remain in place following the completion of the deal during mid-2026. At the end of 2025, Select Medical operated across 39 states and the District of Columbia, focusing on critical illness recovery and rehabilitation services. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, down 11.1% year over year, while net operating revenues rose 6.4% to $1.4 billion. It currently has a market cap of $1.86 billion.

The transaction moves Select Medical into private hands at a time when healthcare providers are grappling with reimbursement pressure and cost volatility. Operating outside the public market spotlight could give management greater flexibility to streamline operations, reshape its portfolio and pursue longer-term strategic goals.

A Look at UHS and THC in a High-Cost Environment

Peers are navigating similar headwinds. Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS faced lower-than-expected admissions and higher operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2025, though higher revenue per adjusted admission provided some relief. UHS projects 2026 EPS of $22.64-$24.52, with the midpoint indicating 8.5% growth from 2025.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC benefited from stronger same-facility revenues, improved acuity and a favorable payer mix in the fourth quarter, supported by facility buyouts in its Ambulatory Care segment. However, rising operating expenses weighed on results. Tenet expects a 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9-21.5%, with the midpoint slightly below the 2025 level of 21.4%.

SEM’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Select Medical have declined 9.9% over the past year, underperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.

SEM Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Select Medical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31X, higher than the industry average of 11.77X. Yet it carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Select Medical’s 2026 earnings implies a 10.3% rise year over year, followed by 17.9% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

