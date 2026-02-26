Sempra Energy Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $352 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $841 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $3.749 billion from $3.758 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $352 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.749 Bln vs. $3.758 Bln last year.

