Bitcoin Magazine



Semler Scientific Purchases 175 BTC and Launches Public Bitcoin Dashboard

Semler Scientific announced it has added 175 Bitcoin to its treasury for $20.8 million, according to a new SEC filing. The purchase was made between July 17 and July 23 at an average price of $119,230 per BTC. The transaction was funded through proceeds from the company’s at-the-market (ATM) stock offering.

Semler Scientific has acquired 175 BTC for $21 million and has achieved BTC Yield of 31.3% YTD. Now holding 5,021 BTC. $SMLR — Joe Burnett, MSBA (@IIICapital) July 24, 2025

With this latest acquisition, Semler now holds 5,021 BTC, valued at approximately $594.8 million based on prices on July 23. The company has spent $475.8 million on Bitcoin so far, with an average purchase price of $94,772 per BTC, resulting in an unrealized gain of nearly $119 million.

“We are witnessing the global monetization of Bitcoin as a superior form of money,” said the Chairman of Semler Scientific Eric Semler. “The trend to adopt Bitcoin as part of corporate treasury is clearly accelerating. Semler Scientific, as the 2nd U.S. public company to adopt the Bitcoin Standard, has been at the forefront of this movement.”

Semler also disclosed a year-to-date BTC Yield of 31.3 percent. This key performance indicator tracks the value creation of Bitcoin holdings relative to shareholder dilution, helping investors evaluate the impact of funding BTC purchases through stock issuance.

As part of its transparency efforts, Semler has launched a new Bitcoin dashboard on its website. The dashboard will regularly update market data on its stock and Bitcoin, BTC Yield, BTC Gain metrics, Bitcoin purchases, and overall holdings. The company said the site will serve as a key disclosure tool under Regulation FD and may contain material information.

Semler’s ATM program, initiated in April 2025 with firms like Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, and others, allows the company to sell up to $500 million of its stock. As of July 23, Semler has raised $194.3 million through the sale of nearly 4.93 million shares, including trades set to settle on July 24.

This post Semler Scientific Purchases 175 BTC and Launches Public Bitcoin Dashboard first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

