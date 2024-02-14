Seminar Success Tips That Generate Leads

How to Generate Leads with an Insurance Presentation

The success of a seminar is more dependent on the relationship you build with your audience than it is about what’s on your slides.

This week’s guest on Stay Paid is Roy Snarr, a nationally recognized authority on long-term care insurance whose been named “Top of the Table” six times by the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association for financial professionals. He’s also the founder of the Snarr Agent Academy.

Join us this week to . . .

Hear the RADICAL TACTIC Roy uses to keep himself committed to consistency and how agents can adopt a similar approach. (Warning: it’s not for everyone.)

Find out THE #1 REASON that makes hosting seminars a highly successful lead-generating strategy (and how it eliminates one of the biggest obstacles to sales).

that makes hosting seminars a highly successful lead-generating strategy (and how it eliminates one of the biggest obstacles to sales). Learn an easy and highly effective way to host a seminar EVEN IF YOU’RE NOT A CONFIDENT PUBLIC SPEAKER.

