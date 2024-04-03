News & Insights

Markets
LEDS

SemiLEDs Reports Loss In Q2

April 03, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), Wednesday announced a net loss for the second quarter, despite lower revenues.

The quarterly loss was $559K or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $598K or $0.12 per share in November 2023.

The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components's revenue for the second quarter was $886 thousand, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.