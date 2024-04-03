SemiLEDs Reports Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), Wednesday announced a net loss for the second quarter, despite lower revenues.

The quarterly loss was $559K or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $598K or $0.12 per share in November 2023.

The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components's revenue for the second quarter was $886 thousand, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.