SemiLEDs Q3 Net Profit Drops Sequentially

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), a Chinese developer and maker of LED chips and components, on Friday recorded a sequential decline in its third-quarter earnings.

For the third quarter that ended on May 31, SemiLEDs posted a net income of $223 thousand, or $0.03 per share, compared with $388 thousand, or $0.05 per share, in the second quarter.

Revenue, however, increased to $17.7 million from $10.9 million in the second quarter.

