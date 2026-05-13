Semiconductor Stocks Are Booming and It's Not Just AI

The semiconductor sector is on fire. The leading semiconductor Indexes and ETFs have surged to new highs, leading the powerful market move over the last six weeks. The usual suspects, Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD are getting the credit, with the prevailing AI narrative seeming to drive the move.

While that narrative isn't wrong, it may be incomplete. Beneath the headline AI trade, something broader and just as significant is taking shape. The industrial semiconductor cycle, which spent the better part of two and a half years in a painful destocking downturn has turned and the evidence is now overwhelming.

The companies confirming this aren't the ones designing GPU accelerators. They're the analog and power semiconductor makers whose chips regulate voltage, convert signals, manage power delivery, and keep factory equipment, vehicles, data centers, and grid infrastructure running. Their earnings reports this quarter are confirming this suspicion as they signaled a synchronized global recovery that the market hasn't fully priced in. Texas Instruments (TXN), Analog Devices (ADI) and ON Semiconductor (ON) are three top ranked names that are enjoying this tailwind, with strong price momentum and rising expectations.



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Texas Instruments: The Bellwether Rings

If you want to know where the industrial cycle stands, Texas Instruments is among the best barometers in the semiconductor space. The company's analog chips go into virtually everything, including factory automation, automotive systems, medical devices, grid infrastructure and data centers, and its customer base spans every geography and size. When TXN reports broad-based growth, it means the cycle has turned.

TXN reported Q1 2026 revenue of $4.83 billion, beating consensus by more than $300 million and posting 19% year-over-year growth, its fastest pace since the pandemic-era supercycle. The stock rallied nearly 20% on the day, its best single-session move since 2000.

The details were even more striking than the headline. Industrial revenue, TXN's largest end market at roughly 35-40% of the analog chip addressable market, surged more than 30% year-over-year and over 20% sequentially. All sectors, all geographies, and all customer sizes grew sequentially for the first time in years. That breadth is what separated this quarter from prior false starts.

Then there's the data center business, which TXN formally broke out as a named segment this year to reflect its growing strategic weight. Data center revenue grew approximately 90% year-over-year and more than 25% sequentially. This isn't GPU-style AI exposure, but rather the power regulation, signal conversion, and thermal management layer that every server rack requires. As AI infrastructure scales, the analog content per rack scales with it. Today, it is still a small part of the business at ~10% of the quarterly revenue, but a key point of growth and a notable development in the AI buildout, where the broadening of silicon usage continues.

Management guided Q2 revenue to a midpoint of $5.2 billion, clearing the Street's $4.86 billion consensus by more than 7%. CFO Rafael Lizardi stated the company is on track to deliver more than $8 per share in free cash flow for 2026. Free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis has already more than doubled to $4.35 billion from $1.7 billion a year earlier, as the company's massive $50 billion, six-year fab investment in 300mm wafer capacity begins to hit the income statement.

Texas Instruments currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings estimates have been upgraded unanimously and across timeframes, with the current year estimates jumping by more than 20% in the last 30 days and next year by nearly 15%.



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Analog Devices: Industrial Confirmation

If TXN is the bellwether, Analog Devices is the confirmation signal. ADI reported fiscal Q1 2026 revenue of $3.16 billion, up 30% year-over-year with growth across every end market.

Industrial revenue, which represents 47% of ADI's total sales, rose 38% year-over-year, with every industrial sub-segment growing at least 25%. The company set new records in automated test equipment and aerospace and defense. Communications revenue surged 63% year-over-year, driven primarily by data center demand and three consecutive quarters of double-digit wireless growth.

What makes ADI's report particularly telling is what management said about demand quality. ADI guided industrial revenue up 20%-plus sequentially into Q2, an almost unprecedented sequential guide for that segment, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 even excluding the impact of pricing actions. Management explicitly stated they see no evidence of channel restocking, meaning the orders are being driven by actual end demand rather than distributors rebuilding inventory. That's a critical distinction, as restocking-driven recoveries tend to be short-lived, while demand-driven recoveries have staying power.

ADI's AI exposure runs through two channels: automated test equipment, where revenue grew roughly 40% in fiscal 2025 and accelerated further in Q1 2026, and its data center business, which collectively makes up close to 20% of total revenue. The company's data center segment grew approximately 50% in fiscal 2025 and saw accelerated growth in the most recent quarter, fueled by demand for higher processing speeds and greater power density in AI server architectures.

Gross margins expanded 570 basis points year-over-year to 64.7%, and trailing twelve-month free cash flow reached $4.6 billion, or 39% of revenue. The company returned $1.0 billion to shareholders in Q1 alone and raised its quarterly dividend 11%, marking twenty-two consecutive years of increases.

ADI is set to report fiscal Q2 2026 results on May 20, which will be a key test of whether the industrial acceleration and record data center bookings from last quarter translated into the kind of sequential growth management guided. A beat here would add further confirmation that the analog recovery has legs.

Analog Devices currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflected by some minor earnings upgrades over the last month. Earnings are projected to grow at a healthy 22% annually over the next three to five years.

ON Semiconductor: Power at the Inflection Point

ON Semiconductor offers a different but equally compelling lens on the recovery. While TXN and ADI are broad analog plays, ON is the leading US power semiconductor company. Its silicon carbide and intelligent power solutions sit at the intersection of EV electrification, industrial power conversion, and AI data center infrastructure.

Q1 2026 marked a clear cyclical inflection. Revenue of $1.51 billion beat the midpoint of guidance, and CEO Hassane El-Khoury didn't mince words: "We exceeded expectations as demand strengthened through the quarter and we have moved beyond the cyclical trough on a path to recovery."

The AI data center business was the standout, with revenue growing more than 30% quarter-over-quarter, nearly double the expected growth rate, and doubling year-over-year. Management now expects AI data center revenue to double again in full-year 2026. ON positions itself as the only broad-based US power semiconductor supplier covering the full power delivery chain from grid to processor, including high-voltage conversion, intelligent power stages, and system-level integration. The long-term opportunity is substantial, with management projecting the company's revenue opportunity per data center rack growing from $15,000 today to $115,000 by 2030 as architectures shift toward high-density, liquid-cooled configurations.

On the automotive front, revenue of $797 million grew nearly 5% year-over-year, marking the first annual growth after seven consecutive quarters of decline. Management stated they believe the company is now "shipping to natural demand," meaning the destocking drag has fully cleared. China EV programs continue to outperform, and ON’s silicon carbide share of new EV models at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show hit approximately 55%.

Industrial revenue of $417 million showed broad-based strength for the second consecutive quarter. And the company's Treo analog and mixed-signal platform, targeting a $36 billion addressable market across automotive, industrial, AI data centers, and aerospace saw revenue jump 2.5x sequentially, with design wins spanning applications from zonal vehicle architectures to humanoid robotics.

ON Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Earnings estimates have been upgraded across the board, with current quarter estimates rising by nearly 11% and current year by 6.5%. It's also worth noting that ON is the only name of the three with a PEG ratio below 1. With a forward earnings multiple of 34.7x and a long-term earnings growth forecast of 36.7% annually, the stock screens as the most attractively valued on a growth-adjusted basis.



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The Macro Data Lines Up

The company-level evidence is powerful, but it doesn't exist in isolation. The macro indicators are telling the same story.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI held at 52.7 in April, marking the fourth consecutive month of expansion and the strongest sustained factory activity since August 2022. New orders have expanded for four straight months after four consecutive months of contraction, registering 54.1 in April. Production has expanded for six straight months.

Core capital goods orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, the cleanest read on business equipment investment, rose 3.3% month-over-month in March and 9.4% year-over-year, the highest growth rate since August 2022. That's companies placing orders for equipment, all of which contains analog semiconductors.

Freight data is showing early signs of a turn as well, with the Cass Freight shipments index beating seasonal expectations in March and trucking capacity beginning to tighten.

When the macro data, the freight indicators and the earnings reports from across the analog semiconductor peer group all point in the same direction simultaneously, it constitutes about as clean a cyclical inflection signal as investors are likely to get.

It's also worth noting that the boundary between "industrial" and "AI" demand is increasingly blurred. Much of the industrial acceleration is being amplified by AI-adjacent spending, such as grid upgrades to power data centers, cooling and energy storage infrastructure and automated test equipment for increasingly complex AI chips that shows up in the industrial bucket even though it's ultimately driven by the same AI buildout fueling the data center numbers.

The Underappreciated Setup in ADI, TXN and ON Shares

The market is treating the entire semiconductor rally as an AI story, but that framing misses half the picture. Yes, AI data center demand is real and additive —TXN's data center revenue grew 90%, ADI posted record data center orders, and ON expects its AI data center business to double in 2026. But that demand is layering on top of a cyclical industrial recovery.

The analog and power semiconductor names have historically traded at lower multiples than their digital peers because the market views them as cyclical. But when a cyclical upturn coincides with a secular growth driver, when the same companies seeing factory automation orders rebound are also seeing explosive data center demand, the result is earnings acceleration that can sustain for multiple quarters.

TXN's industrial segment is still 15% below its 2022 peak, meaning the cyclical recovery has room to run. ADI's management sees no evidence of restocking, suggesting we're still in the early innings. And ON’s automotive business just posted its first year-over-year growth after nearly two years of decline.

Investors focused exclusively on AI accelerator stocks may be overlooking the analog and power semiconductor companies where the cyclical and secular stories are converging. With estimate revisions turning positive across the group and the macro data confirming the turn, this corner of the semiconductor market deserves attention.

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