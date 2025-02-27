ON Semiconductor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (28 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 28 analysts have evaluated ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 7 3 8 2 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.21, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 19.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $78.32.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ON Semiconductor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $49.00 $49.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $60.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Buy $60.00 $100.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $80.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $64.00 $77.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $52.00 $60.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $60.00 $70.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $50.00 $78.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $49.00 $75.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $66.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $71.00 $85.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $88.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $44.00 $52.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $77.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $66.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $85.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $52.00 $64.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $72.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $80.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $92.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $85.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $66.00 $87.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ON Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into ON Semiconductor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

