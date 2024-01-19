Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of SMH are up approximately 64.3% from their 52-week low of $109.86/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SMH In Focus

The underlying MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Big tech led a stock market rally yesterday as Apple AAPL had its best day since May 2023. Big tech stocks led the market higher yesterday following a bullish AI-fueled revenue outlook from TSMC (TSM), a key supplier to Apple and Nvidia NVDA.

The Taiwanese contract chipmaker's profit fell but beat Wall Street estimates. TSMC earnings results acted as a cornerstone for the entire semiconductor space as shares of AMD AMD and other chipmakers also surged yesterday.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 58.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.