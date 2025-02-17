ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you looked into how ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this semiconductor components maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of ON's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.72 billion, showing decrease of 14.7%. We will now explore the breakdown of ON's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding ON's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $384.2 million came from United Kingdom during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.30%. This represented a surprise of -4.37% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $401.75 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $395.8 million, or 22.46%, and $426.6 million, or 21.14%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Singapore generated $460.2 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 26.72% of the total. This represented a surprise of +11.06% compared to the $414.39 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Singapore accounted for $449.5 million (25.51%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $462 million (22.89%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $142.8 million in revenue, making up 8.29% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $158.91 million, this meant a surprise of -10.14%. Looking back, Other International contributed $167.8 million, or 9.52%, in the previous quarter, and $184.2 million, or 9.13%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Hong Kong accounted for 26.33% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $453.5 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.58%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $450.9 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Hong Kong contributed $466.9 million (26.50%) and $566.1 million (28.05%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that ON Semiconductor Corp. will post revenues of $1.41 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 24.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from United Kingdom, Singapore, Other International and Hong Kong to this revenue are 28.3%, 28.8%, 10.9% and 30.4%, translating into $397.36 million, $405.19 million, $153.86 million and $427.47 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $6.17 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 12.9% from the year before. The revenues from United Kingdom, Singapore, Other International and Hong Kong are expected to make up 26.6%, 27.5%, 10.5% and 29.5% of this total, corresponding to $1.64 billion, $1.7 billion, $646.21 million and $1.82 billion respectively.

Concluding Remarks

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Currently, ON Semiconductor Corp. holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has lost 5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 4.7% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which ON Semiconductor Corp. is a part, has risen 4.1% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 25.6% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 4.1%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.