ON Semiconductor Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $181.8 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $379.9 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $257.2 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $1.530 billion from $1.722 billion last year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.8 Mln. vs. $379.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.530 Bln vs. $1.722 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.28 To $ 0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.435 B To $ 1.535 B

