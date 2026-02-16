SEM to Report Q4 Earnings: Can Higher Admissions Protect Results?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $1.36 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has edged down a penny over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Select Medical revenues is pegged at $5.42 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $1.23, implying a rise of 30.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

Select Medical's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 8.7%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for SEM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

SEM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping SEM’s Q4 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for the Critical Illness Recovery segment’s revenues call for 2.1% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Revenues per Patient Day for the segment are also expected to have improved, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model projecting a 2.8% increase from the year-ago period. Our model indicates a 3.8% surge in admissions in the fourth quarter, and the occupancy rate is expected to be at 67.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for the Rehabilitation Hospital segment’s revenues suggest 11.1% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Revenues per Patient Day for the segment are also expected to have risen 5.9% from the year-ago period, as projected by both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model. We expect admissions in the segment to grow 10.4% year over year. Occupancy rate is expected to have expanded 320 basis points year over year to 84.2%.

The consensus estimate for the Outpatient Rehabilitation segment’s adjusted EBITDA suggests a robust 55.8% year-over-year increase. Revenues per Visit are projected to dip 0.8% from the year-ago period, based on our estimates. We expect the number of visits to have grown 4.5% in the fourth quarter.

Our model projects a decrease in total operating expenses for the fourth quarter, primarily caused by lower general and administrative expenses. We estimate total operating expenses to be $1.28 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. Notably, our model predicts nearly 6% growth in interest expense.

How Are Peers Placed This Quarter?

Major peers The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Encompass Health Corporation EHC have already reported fourth-quarter results. Here’s how they have performed.

Ensign Group reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The bottom line improved 19.5% year over year. Operating revenues advanced 20.2% year over year to $1.36 billion. Still, the top line missed the consensus mark by 0.5%. Ensign’s strong earnings were supported by improved occupancy rates, higher patient days and improved skilled service performance. The positives were partly offset by higher expenses.

Encompass Health reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. The bottom line increased 24.8% year over year. Net operating revenues of $1.5 billion improved 9.9% year over year. The top line marginally beat the consensus mark by 0.2%. Encompass’ strong results were driven by higher net revenue per discharge and increased discharges, with growth coming from both inpatient and other revenues. At the same time, rising operating expenses — especially salaries and benefits — partially offset these positives.

