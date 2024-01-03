SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Proposed Public Offering

(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) said it plans to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in a public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by SELLAS.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for funding of ongoing operations, including clinical development of existing product candidates, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering on a best-efforts basis.

