SELLAS Life Sciences Presents Preclinical Data on SLS009 as a Targeted Therapy for ASXL1 Mutated Colorectal Cancer at ASCO 2025

SELLAS Life Sciences presents promising preclinical data on SLS009 for treating ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer at ASCO 2025.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. announced promising preclinical results for SLS009 (tambiciclib) in treating ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer, highlighted at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. In studies, SLS009 showed significant anti-proliferative effects in ASXL1 mutant cell lines, with 50% of these lines displaying IC50 values under 100 nM. The findings suggest that this drug targets ASXL1-driven tumors effectively at concentrations much lower than those previously deemed safe for patients, indicating a favorable therapeutic window. The company believes that ASXL1 mutation status may be used as a biomarker for patient selection, potentially improving outcomes. Current investigations include a Phase 2 study evaluating SLS009 in combination with other therapies for patients with ASXL1 mutations.

Potential Positives

Preclinical efficacy data showcased at ASCO suggests that SLS009 has significant anti-proliferative activity specifically in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer cell lines, highlighting its potential as a targeted therapy.

The presentation indicates that 75% of ASXL1 frameshift mutation harboring cell lines showed strong response to SLS009, suggesting a high degree of effectiveness in this tumor subtype.

Data indicates that therapeutic concentrations of SLS009 are well below known safety thresholds, suggesting a broad therapeutic window and reduced toxicity compared to other treatments.

The identification of ASXL1 mutation status as a potential biomarker for treatment response could enhance patient selection and improve clinical outcomes in future trials.

Potential Negatives

Initial clinical safety and efficacy data for SLS009 are not fully disclosed, raising concerns about transparency and the robustness of the findings.

The press release mentions significant risks and uncertainties related to oncology product development and regulatory approval, highlighting potential challenges for SLS009's future.

Forward-looking statements are present, emphasizing the inherent risks, which may indicate a lack of certain predictability regarding the therapy's future success and market acceptance.

FAQ

What is SLS009?

SLS009, also known as tambiciclib, is a CDK9 inhibitor being investigated as a targeted therapy for ASXL1 mutated cancers.

What was presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

A presentation highlighted the preclinical efficacy of SLS009 in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer cell lines and its therapeutic potential.

How does SLS009 perform in ASXL1 mutant cell lines?

SLS009 exhibited potent anti-proliferative activity, with 50% of ASXL1 mutant cell lines showing effective concentrations below 100 nM.

What are the clinical implications of the ASXL1 mutation?

The ASXL1 mutation may serve as a biomarker for responses to SLS009, allowing for refined patient selection in treatments.

Where can I find more information on the clinical study?

More details on the clinical study can be found at clinicaltrial.gov under identifier NCT04588922.

- ASCO Presentation Supports SLS009 as a Potential Targeted Therapy for ASXL1 Mutated Colorectal Cancer –









- 22,500 New Cases of Colorectal Cancer with High Microsatellite Instability per Year in the US: 55% ASXL1m Frequency –







NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced preclinical efficacy of SLS009 (tambiciclib) in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer lines. The data are featured in a presentation, entitled “



In vitro efficacy of CDK9 inhibitor tambiciclib (SLS009) in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer cell lines



” at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30- June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.





In a panel of cell lines, SLS009 demonstrated potent anti-proliferative activity:







In 50% (4/8) of ASXL1 mutant cell lines showed an IC50<100 nM, compared to 0% (0/4) of ASXL1 wild-type lines



Among cell lines harboring ASXL1 frameshift mutations (FSMs), 75% (3/4) responded with IC50 <100 nM versus only 12.5% (1/8) in cell lines without FSMs



All cell lines (3/3) with ASXL1 FSMs in the 637-638 protein region responded to treatment with SLS009



In cell lines with IC50 <100 nM, 75% (3/4) also demonstrated IC99 values below 100 nM, indicating steep dose response curve



Importantly, effective concentrations were significantly lower than those achieved in patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose determined to be safe, suggesting a broad therapeutic window.











“These results provide strong rationale for continued advancement of SLS009 as a potential treatment for ASXL1-mutated cancers,” said Dr. Dragan Cicic, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer at SELLAS. “The ability to selectively target ASXL1-driven tumors at concentrations well below the known safety threshold opens the door for tolerable and effective therapy. Based on the findings, we believe that ASXL1 mutation status could serve as a potential biomarker for response to SLS009 inhibition, which may allow us to further refine patient selection and improve outcomes. We look forward to presenting these results at ASCO.”











Poster presentation details:

























Title:







In vitro efficacy of CDK9 inhibitor tambiciclib (SLS009) in ASXL1 mutated colorectal cancer cell lines















Session Date and Time:







Monday, June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT















Session Title:







Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology















Location:







Hall A - Posters and Exhibits















Abstract #:







3121















Poster Board #:







436





















SLS009 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 open-label, single-arm, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SLS009 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine including AML patients with ASXL1 mutations. Initial clinical safety and efficacy data are available. In addition, the study aims to identify biomarkers for the target patient population and enrichment for further trials. For more information on the study, visit clinicaltrial.gov identifier



NCT04588922



.







About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.







SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GPS clinical development program, including the REGAL study and the timing of future milestones related thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.