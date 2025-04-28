SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Presents Promising Preclinical Data on SLS009 for TP53 Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia at AACR 2025

SELLAS Life Sciences presented promising preclinical data for SLS009, targeting TP53 mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia at AACR 2025.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has announced promising preclinical results for SLS009, a selective CDK9 inhibitor, in treating TP53 mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) cells, which typically have poor outcomes. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference, highlighting that SLS009 can induce apoptosis of leukemia cells by targeting key survival proteins, leading to significant reduction in cell populations. The drug is currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory AML, showing encouraging overall survival rates that markedly exceed historical benchmarks. The company is optimistic about SLS009's potential to address the significant unmet needs in AML therapy, particularly for patients with challenging TP53 mutations. Further studies aim to assess safety and efficacy while identifying biomarkers for targeted treatments.

Preclinical data presentation at the AACR conference highlights the potential of SLS009 as an innovative treatment for TP53 mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Promising preclinical results show that SLS009 can reduce TP53-mutated leukemia cell populations by up to 97%, suggesting strong therapeutic efficacy.

SLS009's ability to induce apoptosis independent of p53 status may position it as a key player in overcoming resistance mechanisms in AML, potentially leading to improved patient outcomes.

Encouraging initial clinical safety and efficacy data with SLS009 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML indicates significant advancements compared to historical benchmarks.

Potential risks and uncertainties surrounding the clinical development and regulatory approval of SLS009 are highlighted, indicating that results may not meet expectations.

Low overall survival rates for certain patient populations with TP53 mutations were noted, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness of SLS009.

Forward-looking statements indicate reliance on future events, suggesting uncertainty that could negatively impact investor confidence.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that preclinical efficacy of SLS009 in TP53 mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) cells are being presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place from April 25th – 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL.





Patients with TP53–mutated AML continue to face extremely poor outcomes, even with intensive chemotherapy or the addition of stem cell transplantation. Preclinical data suggest that SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, can induce apoptosis downstream of p53 by targeting critical proteins such as MCL-1 and survivin, regardless of p53 status. Immunoblot analysis reveals near-complete removal of these proteins in treated cells within 8 hours of exposure to SLS009. Furthermore, the treatment reduced TP53-mutated leukemia cell populations by up to 97% in combination with azacitidine–venetoclax, and by up to 80% as monotherapy.





“These findings are an exciting step forward in addressing one of the most challenging subsets of AML,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS. “The ability of SLS009 to overcome TP-53 driven resistance in preclinical models, combined with the positive data we have seen in our ongoing Phase 2 AML program, including a response in a patient with a TP53 mutation, gives us hope that we may one day offer an effective therapeutic option to patients with AML who have long been underserved.”





SLS009 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) AML following venetoclax-based regimens, including patients with TP53-mutated leukemia.



revealed that r/r AML patients receiving 30 mg of SLS009 BIW achieved a mOS of 8.8 months for all patients, while the mOS in AML myelodysplasia-related-changes (MRC) patients reached 8.9 months - far surpassing the historical benchmark of 2.5 months. Among patients with mutation ASXL1, 4/6 (67%) responded; among those with RUNX1 3/5 (60%) responded, and among those with TP53 1/3 (33%) responded. In addition, there were 3 patients with adverse karyotypes, and 1 responded.





“Over the past decade we’ve seen significant progress in the treatment of AML, particularly with the introduction of the venetoclax/azacitidine regimen, the use of targeted agents, and safer application of haploidentical stem cell transplants,” said Dr Phillip Amrein, MD, Clinical Investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine Harvard Medical School, the senior author of the study. “Yet, leukemias characterized by TP53 remain a major area of unmet need, with poor outcomes even with bone marrow transplantation. The preclinical findings suggest that CDK9 inhibition might have the potential to overcome this resistance and restore sensitivity to existing therapies, offering a promising new path forward for high-risk patient populations.”







SLS009 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 open-label, single-arm, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SLS009 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine, including AML patients with ASXL1 mutations. Initial clinical safety and efficacy data are available. In addition, the study aims to identify biomarkers for the target patient population and enrichment for further trials. For more information on the study, visit clinicaltrial.gov identifier NCT04588922.



NCT04588922



SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases.







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "might," "will," "should," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue" and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GPS clinical development program, including the REGAL study and the timing of future milestones related thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in SELLAS' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.







