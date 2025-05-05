Sell in May? Not So Fast – Big Moves Ahead This Week!

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After the major indices experienced their worst drops in years in the beginning of April, they’ve since bounced back strongly. In fact, the S&P 500 and Dow recorded gains nine days in a row – the first time the S&P 500 has rallied for nine consecutive days in 20 years.

The fact is a handful of key economic reports, combined with signs of potential progress on tariffs, as well as a number of solid earnings reports, all gave Wall Street reason to cheer.

But this week, it will be all about the Federal Reserve. Tuesday kicks off the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and an interest rate decision is expected on Wednesday.

Right now, the CME FedWatch Tool shows a 96.9% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates the same. Personally, I think the Fed is clinically insane if they don’t cut interest rates on Wednesday. (I’ve explained why in previous Market 360 articles here and here.) And if they don’t, it tells me they aren’t looking at the data. Regardless, I’m predicting four rate cuts this year – largely due to the global collapse in interest rates in Europe.

Now, given all of the uncertainty, not to mention the volatility, you may be wondering whether you should practice the old saying and, “Sell in May and go away.”

So, in this week’s episode of Navellier Market Buzz, I’ll explain what that means – and why I think that’s bad advice. We’ll also preview some key economic reports to watch this week, along with some major companies that are set to announce. Plus, I will answer a couple of questions from subscribers, including one about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI).

