Sell Less, Earn More: A Counterintuitive Annuity Sales Strategy

Beyond Selling: The Trust-Building Secret to Annuity Success

Learn how to build trust, deliver value, and convert clicks into appointments at unheard-of rates thanks to a counterintuitive approach that deliberately downplays traditional sales tactics while unlocking success in annuity sales.

Are you an annuity sales professional ready to claim your spot among the top 1% of producers? Then you’ll want to listen to this week’s episode of Stay Paid because we’re joined by a force to be reckoned with—Tracy Lownsberry.

Tracy’s not just any agent; he’s a consistent top performer, the founder of the massive “Annuity Giants” Facebook community, and a master of lead generation with Facebook ads that convert clicks to appointments at an astonishing 10–20% rate.

But this isn’t just another “how-to” episode. We dive deep into what Tracy believes is the heart of successful annuity sales—the one central principle so many advisors miss—and the key to creating trust while delivering value.

Here’s what you’ll discover when you listen:

A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE LEAD-GEN STRATEGY that flies in the face of what most annuity sales professionals are doing.

The ONE THING every Facebook ad campaign must have to avoid losing precious leads.

A SUPERIOR SALES STRATEGY that deliberately downplays attempts to sell.

