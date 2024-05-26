News & Insights

SelfWealth Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

May 26, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total of 308,500 shares bought back before that. The announcement, dated May 27, 2024, follows a series of updates provided to the market since the initial notification on April 16, 2024.

