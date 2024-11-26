SelfWealth Board Backs Bell Financial’s Acquisition Offer

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SelfWealth Ltd. has received an improved acquisition offer from Bell Financial Group, proposing $0.25 per share, valuing the company at approximately $58 million. This offer represents a 108% premium on SelfWealth’s last closing share price. The SelfWealth Board unanimously recommends shareholders approve the offer, highlighting its value and strategic benefits.

For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.