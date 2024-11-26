SelfWealth Board Backs Bell Financial’s Acquisition Offer

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.
SelfWealth Ltd. has received an improved acquisition offer from Bell Financial Group, proposing $0.25 per share, valuing the company at approximately $58 million. This offer represents a 108% premium on SelfWealth’s last closing share price. The SelfWealth Board unanimously recommends shareholders approve the offer, highlighting its value and strategic benefits.
