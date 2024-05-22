News & Insights

Stocks

SelfWealth Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 22, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day, in addition to the 258,500 shares already bought back. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its shares on the market, as detailed in their latest buy-back notification dated May 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.