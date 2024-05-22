SelfWealth Advances Share Buy-Back Program

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day, in addition to the 258,500 shares already bought back. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its shares on the market, as detailed in their latest buy-back notification dated May 23, 2024.

