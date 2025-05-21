Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Ways To Stay Motivated and Achieve Success

Whether you’re an entrepreneur trying to make your business successful or an employee trying to climb the corporate ladder, it can be difficult to stay motivated to stay the course, especially when times get tough.

Find Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

In a post for Entrepreneur, Greg Smith — founder and CEO of Thinkific, a platform for creating, marketing and selling online courses — noted that sometimes the pressure of having to succeed can lead your passion to wane. Smith used several tactics to keep on track to grow Thinkific to a multimillion-dollar business, and these can be applied by entrepreneurs and employees alike.

Here’s what Smith did to stay motived and achieve success.

Don’t Be Afraid To Change Course

When Smith no longer felt fulfilled by the original business he founded, he changed course and started a new one.

“There are lots of tools to help you explore what makes you tick, but sometimes it just comes down to seeing what sticks,” he wrote. “With the understanding that you can pivot anytime, it becomes easier to ditch the tasks that drag you down and double down on what builds you up.”

This might mean starting a new business or switching companies to try something new.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Delegate Tasks You Don’t Need or Want To Do

If you’re a business owner or manager, your instinct may be to take on every task you can, big or small. But this likely is not a wise use of your time, and it can lead to burnout.

“Delegation is one of the most valuable tools in an entrepreneur’s arsenal,” Smith wrote. “Of course, not all business leaders are interested in building a team, but you can also delegate through automation, a virtual assistant or partnerships with other businesses.”

Focus On the Positive

Even if you do delegate some tasks, there will still always be parts of your job that you don’t love doing. That’s why it’s so important to stay focused on the positive.

“In my early years of entrepreneurship when I was working long hours, my story was about how much I loved dedicating time to my work and family,” Smith wrote. “It didn’t mention the fact that I missed my friends and hobbies. My story focused on the positive, and I truly believed it because I knew it was the only path to success.”

Keep a Journal

You may not realize you are unhappy at work or heading for burnout if you don’t pay attention to your emotions.

“Actively boosting your joy requires self-awareness of how you’re really feeling,” Smith wrote. “But if your emotional outlook isn’t clear, consider keeping a journal that tracks your mental state. If it clearly indicates you’re not happy, it’s time to formulate a plan.”

Figuring out what aspects of work are making you unhappy can help you find helpful pivots that keep you feeling satisfied and motivated.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Ways To Stay Motivated and Achieve Success

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.