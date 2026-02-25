SelectQuote (SLQT) Price Target Decreased by 20.83% to 3.63

The average one-year price target for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) has been revised to $3.63 / share. This is a decrease of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 311.85% from the latest reported closing price of $0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 20.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.01%, an increase of 58.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.61% to 73,854K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 6,359K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 30.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,375K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,479K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 62.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,289K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 35.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.